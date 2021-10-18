Zoneton Fire in need of donations before Halloween celebration

The fire department is planning to give out roughly 3,500 three-pound bags of candy to kids on their routes.

ZONETON, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District is preparing for its annual Halloween celebration - and the department needs your help.

It's become a decades-long tradition to pass out candy to kids in Bullitt County and last year, the department started a new tradition of bringing Halloween to the community - visiting local neighborhoods on their fire trucks.

Deputy Chief Tracey Key said Zoneton needs help to make sure they have enough candy. The event is three nights long and, as of last week, they only had enough for the first night.

Zoneton is expecting that this will be the biggest year yet and the department is planning to give out roughly 3,500 three-pound bags of candy to kids on their routes.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off bags or candy or monetary donations to the main firehouse on Preston Highway.

The celebrations begin on Oct. 27. You can see more details on the Zoneton Fire Protection District Facebook page.

