'This grant will be a tremendous help': Zoneton Fire to receive $1.7 million through FEMA grant

The grant will help Zoneton hire six new full-time firefighters.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District will receive $1.7 million through a FEMA grant, allowing it to hire six full-time firefighters.

Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said it will help the district keep pace with the "growing community" in Bullitt County.

"We need additional staffing, but like so many other fire districts, the existing property tax ceiling does not generate the income needed to meet national standards for fire response," Moulton said. "This grant will be a tremendous help toward attaining those standards."

The district recently hired three part-time workers, who will join the six new staff, working across the district's two fire stations. Zoneton currently employs 27 "front line" firefighters.

"We cover 53 square-miles," Moulton said. "[The new positions] help in the safety at the fire scene. It gets the job done a little bit quicker, a little bit safer. We have more hands, more boots on the ground to be able to do other activities as well."

The new firefighters will likely cover absences from paid time off, like vacation days or sick days.

Zoneton began working on the grant application back in February.

Moulton said the fire district is one of 43 recipients. It's called the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

"I think we're the first one to actually get over a million dollars for it," he said. "It's pretty exciting."

According to FEMA's website, SAFER's goal "is to enhance the local fire departments' abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association."

"With adding these [positions], we're gonna be really close to meeting those standards," Moulton said. "With the mutual aid agreements that we have with other agencies outside of us, we will will be spot on with the national standards."

With the recent growth seen across Bullitt County, and increased calls for service, Moulton said this funding will play a critical role in cutting down response times.

"Houses and everything burn faster, a whole lot faster than they did 10 years ago. Cars don't hold up as well as they used to," Moulton said. "With more hands we have to treat people, the better that everybody's going to be."

Moulton said they expect to fill the six new positions by October. Anyone wishing to apply can do so here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.