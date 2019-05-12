LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's become a holiday tradition in Zoneton. The fire department unveiled their 2019 version of the hit "Santa Truck".

Two weeks worth of work went into preparing the truck with more than 80,000 holiday lights, special effects equipment, and sound systems.

Over the next few weeks, Santa will ride the truck to local neighborhoods to visit with the children. In the meantime, they wanted to host tonight's event to make sure everyone got a chance to enjoy it.

"It brings them here. The kids, the adults get to see it close up and the community, we're all about the community, we're community oriented, and they love it," Zoneton Fire Department Captain Steven Corbin said.

This is the 22nd year for the Santa Fire Truck visits.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







