Zonetone Fire names new fire chief

The Zoneton Fire Protection District has officially named a new fire chief. The department announced Tuesday that Kevin Moulton, a 24-year veteran with Zoneton, will succeed the late Chief Rob Orkies, who died unexpectedly last year.

According to the department, Moulton started his service with Zoneton as a volunteer in 1997. He was hired as a firefighter in St. Matthews but continued to volunteer with Zoneton.

Ten years ago, Moulton was hired as Zonetone's first full-time fire marshall.

"While we greatly miss Chief Orkies, the fire district has to move forward in serving our community," said Board of Trustees Secretary James Yates. Yates said Moulton was chosen by a committee that looked through many candidates within the department.

Chief Orkies passed away in Dec. 2020 following a battle with cancer and COVID-19. In February, acting fire chief Garry Key, who took over from Orkies, also died from COVID-19.

