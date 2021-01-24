Zoneton acting fire chief making progress in COVID-19 battle

Gerry Key is doing a bit better, according to officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The acting chief who was recently put on a ventilator while battling COVID-19 is making progress in his fight.

Garry Key took over the Zoneton Fire Protection District at the end of 2020 when former Chief Rob Orkies was hospitalized and eventually died of the virus.

It was revealed Key was in the hospital fighting for his life.

According to officials, Chief Key is making progress but still on a ventilator but the settings have been lowered and doctors are seeing improvements.

