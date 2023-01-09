Highlands bar owners weigh in on new zero-tolerance noise policy

Previously, ABC officers would issue warnings to businesses, but now they have the power to immediately issue a $2,500 fine for the first offense.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a city where bourbon and unique late-night offerings fuel booming tourism trends, a new zero-tolerance noise policy is stoking fear among some within Louisville's bar and music scenes.

On Aug. 6, Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Director Brad Silveria announced the new zero-tolerance policy for bar noise violations in the city, which is set to take effect Sept. 3.

ShopBar owner Gerald Dickerson said the soon-to-be changes are already affecting his business operations.

"It's a bit of a short leash, unexpected, sudden, new mandate," Dickerson said. "For us, we decided to not book live bands anymore. It takes the wind out of our sails a little bit."

For Dickerson and his business, which is still looking to recoup from COVID-time losses, he hopes the "unfair" changes don't box his business in.

"I'm mindful of [noise] when we do have live music. We try to play by those rules and be fair to our neighbors," Dickerson said. "We want to be good neighbors."

Courteous business practices are also top of mind for Drew Borgmann, the co-owner of Flanagan's Ale House.

"The residents—I don't blame them," Borgmann said. "To say that we could get fined, no questions asked, it's kind of tough for us."

"We want to clear up any confusion surrounding the Zero Tolerance Noise Policy," Louisville ABC spokesperson, Brandon Bowden, said. "These regulations have been in place since 2003 when the ordinance was approved."

Previously, ABC officers would issue warnings to businesses, but now they have the power to immediately issue a $2,500 fine for the first offense.

"We want to ask any of our licensees who have been warned or cited for disorderly premises in the past to ensure that their business is following these regulations because our investigators will no longer be issuing warnings when they substantiate a noise complaint," Bowden said.

Bowden said local business owners' success is top of mind, but another priority of the agency is "for our residents to enjoy peace and quiet at their homes."

Metro ABC officials' noise crack down on loud bars and restaurants came as part of an effort to reduce complaints from people living along Bardstown Road, and curb violence in the process.

Under the ordinance, businesses could be penalized on the first offense for “unreasonably loud, harsh, or excessive noise” which Louisville ABC defines as "manufactured noise plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from its point of origination or emanation."

Both ShopBar and Flannagan's support keeping noise to a reasonable minimum but worry if the zero tolerance rules are too stringent.

"There's just not much we can do," Borgmann said. "Because the situation [with] the noise and violence is a really nuanced conversation."

Borgmann gave the following example: "[If] we asked a group to leave, that's being too loud, [but] they're still on our sidewalk, that could still fall under [the ordinance]," he said. "That's a little scary."

Bowen said the ordinance does include some exceptions for "festivals, entertainment events, and more."

"We are asking our licensees who play music and are not exempt to keep the volume at a reasonable level as defined by our city ordinance," he said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.