18-year-old missing from Shively, MetroSafe says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman is missing from the Shively area, MetroSafe announced Friday morning.
Zaynah Lawson was last seen near the 3400 block of Fern Lea Road. It is unknown exactly what her last known clothing description is, however she is believed to be wearing a blue headwrap and pink and blue Puma shoes. She might be carrying an iPad.
Lawson is 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 101 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
