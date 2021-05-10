Yum! Girl Scouts donate cookies to be given away at Indiana vaccination sites

Now you can get a shot in the arm and America's favorite cookies for free.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are putting their extra boxes of cookies to use by donating thousands of packages of cookies to be given away at select vaccination sites across the state.

After a slow year in sales due to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana found themselves with quite a few extra packages of cookies — we're talking some 70,000 boxes of Tagalongs, Samoas, and Thin Mints all just waiting to be enjoyed.

But, these delicious and delightful cookies aren't going to waste.

Instead, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana partnered with the Indiana Department of Health to provide free cookies to participants at select COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic and the former Roosevelt High School clinic in Gary.

“Unfortunately, like many businesses, our sales fell short of our goals, and we found ourselves with extra packages of cookies," said Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. "As we evaluated our options, we decided that providing these packages of cookies to thank Hoosiers who are getting vaccinated was a way to support the incredible work being done to put this pandemic behind us.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the donation is a welcome addition to the state’s vaccination efforts.

“We are grateful to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana for supporting the vaccination sites around the state and hope that the addition of cookies makes the experience of getting this life-saving vaccine even sweeter,” she said.