KFC Yum! Center hosting free holiday movie night

The community is invited to watch 'Home Alone' at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 3. Other activities like pictures with Santa will be available, too.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center is hoping to get Louisville in the holiday spirit by hosting a free movie night this December.

According to a release from the venue, the Yum! Center, in partnership with Norton Children's, will hold a special screening of Home Alone on Friday, Dec. 3. Additional activities including pictures with Santa and giveaways will also be available.

The movie night is open to families and children of all ages and tickets are not required, but guests are encouraged to register early to reserve their spot. Click here for more information on registration.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

"Anything we can do to be a part of a child’s holiday celebration outside the walls of our facilities, we are pleased to support," said Dr. Jennifer Evans, the system vice president of pediatric services at Norton Healthcare.

Concessions stands at the KFC Yum! Center will sell popcorn and other food and beverage items.

COVID-19 protocols including increased hand sanitizer stations and mask recommendations will be followed.

