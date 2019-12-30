LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The local nonprofit YouthBuild is getting a boost of $1.5 million in federal grant money over the next two years.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer and Rep. John Yarmuth announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor on Dec. 30.

YouthBuild is a program that provides education, teaches leadership skills and occupational training for young people ages 16-24. They will use the money to expand their services to young people in the Louisville community.

“All young people need support to successfully reach adulthood,” Lynn Rippy, president and CEO for YouthBuild Louisville, said. “YouthBuild offers our previously challenged young adults a chance to grow with the love, skill building and future-creating opportunities that we afford our own children. We are so grateful to be able to expand our work together with some of Louisville’s most resilient young adult leaders.”

RELATED | Local agencies receive combined $3.5M to help youth homeless

RELATED | Youth detention center closing in 4 months: ‘Nobody really knows what's going to happen’

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.