LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It may be hard to track down Tod Moore-Baker, but for the month of May, his home away from home has been the Parkhill Community Center where he's teaching his life lessons to groups of Louisville youth.

"I do what I do because these kids don't know how to be kids anymore," he told WHAS11.

He spent nearly 27 years in prison for the murders of three people in Jefferson County in 1991. Since his release this past January, he's sharing his story in different Louisville neighborhoods and starting the non-profit New Day Ministries in an effort to engage, educate and empower children.

"I don't want these kids going to prison like I was. I want to help them change the culture within these communities," Moore-Baker said.

Similar programs have been publicly supported by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. In his annual budget address last month, Mayor Fischer announced his plans for $2.5 million to fund youth violence prevention programs through the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

"This would give us some good resourcing to really demonstrate some strong outcomes for the work we are looking to do," said Rashaad Abdur-Rahman, the agency's director.

Abdur-Rahman calls the proposed budget 'very beneficial' and told council members the anti-violence programs already established are working. But, he cautioned more money would be needed in order to create six city sites focused on more anti-violence work.

"The hope is that we would then scale up as we roll out these current, sort of, resource opportunities," he said.

For Moore-Baker, it's an investment he wants to see so Louisville's children don't end up on the wrong side of the law.

"As I do every day, get MAD at the situation, an acronym. Making A Difference. That's what it's all about," he said.

