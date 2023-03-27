'Change in the city for the better': Metro Youth Cabinet aims to create better future

The group has several events planned for Youth Violence Prevention Week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To kick off Youth Violence Prevention Week, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced efforts to end youth violence in Louisville Monday with the help of 26 teenagers.

"We need to listen. We need to listen to young people across our community on issues related to violent crime prevention and related to other issues as well," he said.

During the press conference, members of the Metro Youth Cabinet shared several events they planned for the week, including a Youth Vendor Fair that showcased resources and organizations to help kids get involved in their community.

"These programs offer great services and it's really important and it's helped me a lot personally," Sterling Chase, a member of the cabinet, said.

Chase represents District 5, which includes parts of the Portland and Shawnee neighborhoods. Like many members of Youth Cabinet, he said he joined to be a part of the solution.

"It's important that we voice our input and make our mark because we're going to live with it," Chase said.

"Having young people at the table means voices of change are present and not just voices that are focused of staying consistent," Atticus Yarbrough, another member of the cabinet, said.

Ultimately creating a better future for the next generation.

"Civil engagement from young people is what's going to transform this city instead of it continuing to stagnate," Yarbrough said. "This program is focused on actually listening to voices. making policy recommendations, planning and hosting events, really focusing on making change in the city for the better."

If you know a teenager who would like to apart of the Youth Cabinet, Greenberg says they're looking for representatives for Districts 7, 10, 11and 18.

Here are the rest of the events planned for Youth Violence Prevention Week in Louisville:

March 28: 6-7:30 pm, 1600 St. Catherine St.: "Youth Panel Discussion" sponsored by the California Community Center

March 29: 5:30-8 pm, 930 W. Chestnut St.: "Open Mic & Poetry Night" sponsored by the Chestnut St. YMCA

March 30: 6-7:30 pm, 144 N. 6th St.: "KY Student Activist Event" sponsored by The Muhammad Ali Center

March 31: 5-6:30 pm, "Documentary Night" sponsored by the Eagan Leadership Center at Spalding University

April 1: 5-7 pm, 144 N. 6th St.: "The Youthful Gala" sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center. NOTE: This event is at capacity and registration is closed.

