LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Youth sports can dominate the life of not only the kids playing, but the families paying. Families today spend thousands of hours and dollars with the hopes of getting their kids the best training possible.

Coach Kevin Woods with MidAmerica East Basketball said he knows that struggle more than anyone. While not a travel or AAU team, the cost of his league can still be difficult for parents to pay.

"We do have fundraisers, we sell Krispy Kreme, we go out, we do raffles," Woods said. "If you don't have the money, then you can go work, go do some work, go cut somebody's grass."

Krispy Kreme sales and raffles are a common fundraising technique for teams everywhere, but just five miles away from MidAmerica Sports Center, a different basketball team is approaching fundraising differently.

At the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, guys with buckets approach cars and ask for money. They say they’re raising money for a travel basketball team called "Truth Elite."

They walk in between cars, collecting money donations and traveling back and forth to a white van parked nearby to dump their collection before heading back into traffic. WHAS11 cameras caught the collections more than half a dozen times without a coach or adult near them on the roadway.

"There's a lot of liability and risk there, and I don't think it's worth it for a couple hundred dollars," Woods said. "What are we teaching our young people? That you can just go stand in the middle of the street and ask for money? That's not the real world."

Truth Elite's head coach Shannon Sheehan told WHAS11 their bucket drives had city permits and that no one collecting money was under the age of 18, but Louisville Metro records show no permits for Truth Elite.

Sheehan also told us that he spent more than $500,000 of his own money helping his players in the past 26 years.

"I own my own business, I own my own business, I own a marketing company," Sheehan said.

His business is an LLC, registered as Truth Elite BB Worldwide. Sheehan said he also has a nonprofit, and promised to show its name and tax ID, but WHAS11 never received the information, despite follow-up emails, and couldn't find any official record of a non-profit registered to Sheehan or to Truth Elite.

Truth Elite has been seen doing bucket drives throughout the year, working not only Hurstbourne at Shelbyville, but Hurstbourne at Westport Road.

Fundraising at intersections can be extremely dangerous, especially when the people doing the fundraising are not following proper protocol. Since January 2018, the two intersections have seen 65 crashes according to Kentucky State Police data.

Additionally, Truth Elite has been seen working intersections after a new city ordinance on pedestrian and traffic safety went into effect October 9. The ordinance does not allow panhandling or any collections on the street – unless collectors follow a set of rules.

“You have to be 18, yes,” Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell said. “You have to have flashing lights. You have to have flashing lights. You have to clear the intersection when the light changes.”

Blackwell pushed for the ordinance, and when shown video of Truth Elite on the roads, he said what they were doing was extremely dangerous – and illegal.

“It only takes an accident occurring in the lane next to them, and somebody has to move over or whatever, for someone to get killed,” Blackwell said.

On November 2, a neighborhood police officer moved in to clear the team out. Video shows Sheehan load the boys into the white van and drives onto the highway. Blackwell said if the team tries again, they are knowingly breaking the law.

According to court records, Sheehan was cited in 2008 and 2009 for illegal soliciting with minors at intersections. Both citations stated he didn't have proper permits, and the 2008 ticket stated he was collecting for a non-licensed organization.

When FOCUS called Sheehan again after the team was cleared out, he denied being out with the team the previous weekend and said he was in compliance with the state and county, directing any further questions to the team’s Facebook page.

Sheehan was unable to give substantial answers to how old the people collecting money were, how much money they receive at intersections on average and whether he was aware of the city’s ordinance when FOCUS messaged him on the team’s Facebook page. Sheehan did state that both kids and adults are in danger with bucket collections.

Woods, who said he knows Sheehan, said he has helped give several kids opportunities they might not have otherwise had.

“I would say that he has helped more kids than he's hurt them because the kids that are on his team are from the West End, nobody's really giving them an opportunity,” Woods said. “The bottom line is I think he's helping kids – he's just doing it the wrong way.”

At MidAmerica, Woods said every dollar raised has gone through the proper checks and balances. When people are bucketing cash donations, Woods said it can be much harder to keep people accountable.

“We have a tremendous responsibility as a coach, and I take that very seriously,” Woods said. “You gotta be very careful who you're putting your kids with.”

Not dissimilar to when a player steps over a line before the shooter at the charity stripe shoots the ball, dangerously raising money within the stripes of a busy intersection is a clear lane violation.

MORE FOCUS INVESTIGATIONS:

►Contact reporter John Charlton at jcharlton@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@JCharltonNews) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

