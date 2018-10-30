LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Health officials say the opioid drug epidemic is one of the worst drug crisis in American history and Kentucky is among the hardest hit states in the nation. According to the CDC, opioids killed more than 1,400 people in Kentucky in 2016.

A youth summit on opioid awareness brought more than 5,000 students from the area to Freedom Hall. The summit addressed the growing opioid problem by promoting healthy choices and educating students about the dangers of opioid abuse.

“Our hope is that what the kids learn here today they will be able to go back to their schools and their communities and take a leadership role in helping end this epidemic,” Kevin McWilliams of Louisville Drug Enforcement said.

