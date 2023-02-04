Youth gala highlights organizations dedicated to end violence

After events during the week discuss efforts to prevent violence, a special gala was held for youth and honored those affiliated in the field for their efforts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Louisville is closing out Youth Violence Prevention Week with a gala.

The "Youthful Gala" showcased art created by Jefferson County Public School students that highlighted violence prevention along with unveiling a community art project.

The event also honored organizations with awards who are working tirelessly to end violence among youth.

Javoughn Brown-Lewis, a youth engagement specialist, shared their thoughts on what the hoped to accomplish with the week.

“It has been phenomenal. Our Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods facilitated a two-day summit here at the Ali Center as well. We got a lot of community partners who are interested in community violence prevention. Its been a really amazing week because this is something we need, especially when it comes to saving the lives of young people,” he said.

All of the events held during the week were made possible by the Metro Youth Cabinet and they are still looking to add members.

To learn more, call the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods at (502) 574-6949.

