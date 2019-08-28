LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization is celebrating new federal funding to help better serve the community.

Youth Build is one of 21 programs in the state receiving more than $7 million in federal funding through AmeriCorps.

Through Youth Build, AmeriCorps members work in hands-on environmental education and career readiness activities.

“First off, it's a way for them to really be a part of their community and be civically engaged. Secondly, it's an amazing way to build skill sets. We have found through some really deep dives, that members in AmeriCorps that serve for a year are building critical skill sets that are helping launch them into the work force. That's a vital role that they do here at Youth Build,” Serve Kentucky executive director Joe Bringardner said.

The funding comes from the Corporation for National and Community Service... a federal agency for volunteering and service.

