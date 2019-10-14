LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization is kicking off a project that will bring Halloween to kids at the Child Development Center.

Game Changers kicked off the Young Survivors Project with UofL Trauma.

Nine families who have been impacted by street violence took part in the project, helping with decorating the hallways and lobby of the center.

They also took time out to decorate mini-pumpkins.

Each child from the center got to take a pumpkin home.

The families did it in remembrance of loved ones who lost their lives to a homicide.

