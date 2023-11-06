'You can express your thoughts': Portland workshop inspires young authors to share their stories

Young Author's Greenhouse is a non-profit working with students from age 6 to age 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked behind The Opposite Shop, in the Portland neighborhood, a Louisville non-profit is working to inspire young writers and lift up their voices.

In its sixth year, Young Author's Greenhouse serves kids from ages 6-18 with writing workshops and publishing programs.

Co-founder Hannah Rose Neuhauser said it was inspired by a national program she experienced in Michigan.

"I just thought 'wow this is what Louisville, my hometown, really needs,'" she said.

Young Author's Greenhouse supports its students through after school and summer workshops, as well as partnerships within JCPS.

Neuhauser believes it's important to let young authors flex their creative muscles beyond typical class assignments.

"All young people, all people really, need community, they need spaces where they can share their voices and stories and not just share them, but really be heard and listened to," she said.

Students like Nandan Vadlamudi get to share their writing with one another and their instructors. Vadlamudi first got involved during the pandemic, when he was in the fourth grade. Since then, he's built his skills as a writer and even seen some of his pieces published in Greenhouse books.

"You can express your thoughts," he said of why he enjoys the workshops. "Many people can’t really speak aloud to everybody, but writing is one of their only channels to letting their thoughts go free."

Neuhauser said publishing their young authors' work is key to the non-profit's mission.

"We’re really taking them seriously as the talented authors that they are and then they start to identify as talented authors," she said.

Neuhauser said at the beginning of a session students are often timid about sharing their work. At the end though, she said more and more hands are raised.

"We’re spending 14 weeks writing, every day isn’t easy," she said. "But the fact that students are able to really reflect on the experience and have these things to say to me is the most rewarding part."

You can find the Young Author's Greenhouse at 2509 Portland Avenue.

Right now, the group is raising funds with a yard sign campaign.

Neuhauser said if you want to get involved, they are always looking for volunteers for their programs.

