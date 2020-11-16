'You murdered my son.': Family of New Cut Road hit-and-run victim seeking answers

Since November 7th we've had 5 fatal hit-and-runs in Louisville. Four of them happening back-to-back every day since Wednesday, leaving families looking for answers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A memorial newly set up on New Cut Road is filled with memories from a family who lost their son just feet away.

"This is my first born child and he was taken from me," Patricia Bishop, the victim's mother said. "Not caring whether you killed him or not, you murdered my son."

Bishop, and other family members and friends gathered Sunday afternoon in the 5400 block of New Cut Road where police found 28-year-old Daniel Ray Logsdon II hit and killed Friday night.

The driver of an SUV traveling Eastbound around 8 p.m. hit Logsdon as he crossed the street on his way home from work.

"This is not an accident," Bishop said. "If you would've stopped then we could've considered that an accident."

LMPD said the driver kept going, then took off, leaving the abandoned car in a nearby parking lot.

"I want you to see the hurt that you've caused. You need to see that hurt because you're not suffering it, we are," Bishop said.

Logsdon's family said the Academy @ Shawnee graduate was loved by many and working hard in life to raise his two children, one 10-years-old and the other, three.

"Daniel made a lot of people smile. He was good friends with a lot of people," Bishop said. "Our hope is to get justice for Daniel. He deserves that and so do his children."

While police haven't released any information about the SUV or its speed at the time of the incident, the family wants to see more police to monitor New Cut Road and more crosswalks.

"It's not right. These people should not be scared to leave work. It's not fair to them," Bishop said.

Hoping to find the answer of who is responsible, the family begs they come forward.

"Please turn yourself in, I'm begging you turn yourself in for my grandchildren's' sake. Turn yourself in so they can grow up knowing they got justice for their fathers death," Bishop said.

LMPD said Sunday evening there's no update on any potential suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.