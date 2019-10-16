LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- It's with an extremely heavy heart I say this, I am leaving Louisville. It's a bittersweet moment, but I've been offered an opportunity I've got to take. At the end of the month, I'll be working for NBC Washington as a bilingual reporter.

In DC, I'll be reporting for NBC and Telemundo 44. NBC partnering with Telemundo gives me an opportunity I haven’t had before learning from journalists who report in Spanish daily. I’ll also be part of the NBC Universal family and a station with an incredible legacy.

I am happy and comfortable in Louisville. Keyword comfortable. At this point in my career, I feel I still need to challenge myself and put myself in situations that while scary can lead to so much more.

Juliana Valencia

And while this announcement is exciting, at the same time it’s incredibly hard. I love Louisville and I’m sure or I hope all of you can tell. You welcomed me with open arms and gave me so much.

I love the neighborhoods and how each one has its own charm. I love the traditions and everything that surrounds Derby. I never would’ve found my love for Running if it weren’t for the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

I love how it’s easy to get involved with the fines arts here. From Broadway in Louisville to the Louisville Ballet and the Kentucky Opera. There are people here working to make sure the fine arts are exposed to a younger generation. People working to make sure the arts stay relevant.

I love the people and how you can make friends with so many in so little time. Camaraderie is a big thing for me and that’s why I found such a home especially in Louisville City FC.

I’m going to miss you so much Louisville. Don’t worry though, I’ll be back for the first home game in the new Louisville City FC Stadium.

If you’d like to go on this next adventure with me, please follow my Facebook and Instagram.

Love you, Kentuckiana

Juliana Valencia

PS y’all made me a bourbon fan for life. 🥃

