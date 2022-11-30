'I don't know where I'm going to go': Yorktown Apartments residents ordered to move

Residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yorktown Apartments residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes.

When Patrick McCarthy moved to Yorktown Apartments last year, he hoped it would be his long-term home.

"I don't know where I'm going to go", McCarthy said. "I was very comfortable here."

As months went by, McCarthy says more apartments became vacant.

Then, on Nov. 7, he and his neighbors received a letter on their doors.

The eviction notice was sent on behalf of Louisville Collegiate School, which is next door to Yorktown. School leaders bought the apartment complex in 2016. They plan to demolish the buildings and use the land as a parking lot.

"I mean I see it every day. All of the parents at drop off, they're lined up in Grinstead Drive in the middle of the road. But I think this is wrong to us from where we live," McCarthy said.

This leaves many residents with nowhere to go.

"And then they offered several different names of other property management companies, they don't have anything until the price range," he said. "There's no help at all."

McCarthy plans to voice these concerns at Wednesday's public hearing, but fears it won't make a difference.

"I just think it's a show. It's for show to let everybody in the world know that they did what they can do and let everybody voice their opinion, but the decision is already made," McCarthy said. "They're not going to listen to us. I wish they would, but I don't have faith in it."

WHAS11 reached out to Louisville Collegiate School and they said they recognize that an "unfortunate" side effect of the proposal is the displacement of Yorktown residents.

They added that Alltrade Property Management is working "very closely" to help residents with relocation and is connecting some residents with the Louisville Urban League to provide financial and relocation assistance.

