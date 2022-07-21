YMCA program looks to break cycle affecting children with incarcerated parents

Y-NOW works with children that have incarcerated parents since they are at a higher risk of anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA's program, Y-NOW, is looking for volunteers and participants for their 10-month program.

According to a press release, studies have shown that children with incarcerated parents are more likely to be incarcerated themselves, and the program aims to break that cycle.

Y-NOW works with those children especially since they are at a higher risk of anxiety, depression, substance abuse and attention disorders the release states. Children with incarcerated parents typically create and maintain friendships with other children with similar circumstances and it creates friend groups that limit opportunities for change according to the release.

Y-NOW helps them "examine their own lives, their experiences, choices and behaviors." The children are paired with their own trained mentors that will listen and provide support.

Mentor training is required, and all positions require a completed application, background check and orientation, and they must agree to the YMCA Safe Place Volunteer Code of Conduct.

WHEN:

Deadline for mentor applicants is Sept. 14

Mentor Training (required): Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Safe Place Services)

Deadline for youth applicants – Sept. 16

Y-NOW Camp-Retreat (program launch): Oct. 7 – Oct. 9 (Country Lake Retreat Center, Henryville, IN)

Anyone interested should contact Mattie Eubank, the Y-NOW volunteer coordinator, at 502-855-6107 or email at meubank@ymcalouisville.org.

