YMCA Camp Piomingo reopens to overnight campers this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After limiting programs in 2020 due to COVID-19, YMCA announced Camp Piomingo will reopen to overnight campers this summer.

"Now more than ever, kids need summer camp experiences to rebuild social skills, enjoy nature, and once again connect to the world around them after being somewhat disconnected and socially isolated for more than a year," said Bridget Anderson, Executive Director.

Camp leaders said they are confident they can safely reopen with new health and safety protocols in addition to vaccine eligibility. Protocols will be implemented based on local, state and national guidance, including guidance from the American Camp Association.

The total number of campers will be reduced to 60%, and cabin groups will be smaller. Cleaning and sanitation of facilities will take place more frequently, and masks will be enforced at certain times.

"We look forward to creating opportunities for youth to grow, learn and evolve in a healthy and safe environment, unplugged from their phones, iPads and other devices," said Molly Staley, Senior Program Director.

Overnight camp programs are available for kids 7-16. One and two week sessions are available from June 13 to Aug. 7. Early registration is encouraged due to reduced capacity, and families can cancel up to one week before camp.

For more information on the camp and registration, call (502) 942-2616 or visit ymcacamppiomingo.org.

