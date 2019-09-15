LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been nearly two years in the making and the new YMCA in west Louisville is almost ready to open its doors.

Officials broke ground on the 76,000-square foot, $28 million project in October 2017.

CEO Steve Tarver says this particular location was built around the concept of community integrated health.

The project’s mission will connect the Park Hill, Russell and California neighborhoods.

"This is getting us towards the end of a 10-year journey to be here," Tarver said. "This is the first announced major investment in the west Louisville community and here we are. It humbles us and gives us great joy and excitement that people are inspiring us with their excitement about what can be done here, giving us their suggestions on programming we can do in the future."

Tarver says there will be multiple services that will be built around their traditional programs including physical therapy, behavior and mental health services and a center for teenagers that specializes in technology.

Steve Tarver, CEO, YMCA of Greater Louisville.

WHAS-TV

Along with other west Louisville communities, the The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA will add almost $500,000 of new annual payroll to the area.

That location is expected to open in October.

Future pool area at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville.

WHAS-TV

CEO Steve Tarver shows off the YMCA's spin class exercise room.

WHAS-TV

