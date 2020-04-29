LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spring has officially sprung in Kentucky. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has closed many local stores, you can still get plants and flowers for your home through the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale.

Yew Dell usually anticipates thousands of visitors for its annual plant sale the week before Derby, but social distancing guidelines meant that the staff had to get a little creative to host this year’s sale. The Spring Plant Sale is one of the garden’s largest fundraisers, so the ability to still hold it was crucial.

Hundreds of volunteers and workers have put together an online shop so you can choose from more than 450 varieties of plants and flowers from the comfort of your own home, and then pick them up at a scheduled time. The sale will be spread into a series of three smaller sales to make the curbside pick-up process easier and safer for customers.

The shade perennial sale started on Tuesday and, while a third of the inventory sold out in just a few hours, there are still plenty of plants available to purchase.

The next plants to be introduced will be the sun perennials, which will be added to the shop on Monday, May 4.

You can see which plants are available for sale now on the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens website.

