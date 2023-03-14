Residents concerned after spotting yellow cloud over New Albany interstate

Officials suggest residents near the area should stay indoors and not breathe in the chemical as the cloud dissipates.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany drivers were startled Tuesday morning when they noticed a yellow cloud lingering overhead during their morning commute.

The faint haze was spotted by several viewers lofting over Interstate 265 near Grant Line Road.

Floyd County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Kent Barrow and the New Albany Fire Department are investigating the strange haze.

So what is it?

Barrow told WHAS11 that the cloud is a Nitrate Acid by-product that was released at Bluegrass Chemical Supplies on Industrial Boulevard.

It's unknown how the chemical was released and whether or not it was intentional, he said officials are still trying to gather more information.

In the meantime, Barrow said if you live near the area it's best to stay inside and not breathe in the chemical as the cloud dissipates.

According to the Floyd County EMA, officials have also advised Mt. Tabor Elementary School to shut off the school's ventilation as a precaution.

Several other businesses in the area are also reported to be under a shelter-in-place.

WHAS11 has sent a crew to the scene for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

