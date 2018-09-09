LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Yellow Cab have released a statement just one day after a driver got stuck in floodwaters and drowned.

The cab driver was not identified by name, but Yellow Cab said he was part of the Somalian community.

“The Yellow Cab family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our good friends and drivers. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and for the entire Somalian community as we grieve with this horrific tragedy.”

The Yellow Cab family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our good friends and drivers. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and for the entire Somalian community as we grieve with this horrific tragedy. pic.twitter.com/K2TGUo38UG — YellowCab Louisville (@GoLouCab) September 9, 2018

Metro Police responded around 11 p.m. Saturday after reports of a drowned victim.

Witnesses say the cab driver was traveling west on Oak Street going toward the railroad underpass at 13th and West Oak Streets.

There, they say the cab got stuck in high water and flooded.

He was unable to escape from the vehicle and when police got to it, the cab was fully submerged.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2018 WHAS-TV