LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we wind down 2019 and look forward into 2020, WHAS11's Dennis Ting gives a list of the 11 biggest news stories in the Kentuckiana area in 2019.

  1. In later February and early March teachers in Kentucky took to Frankfort to protest during the legislative session, calling in sick and closing several school districts in the Commonwealth for days.
  2. On March 6, a sinkhole opened up at the Louisville Zoo, closing the zoo for more than a week.
  3. A stunning finish to the 145th Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security may have been the first to finish the race but the colt was disqualified for interference, leaving Country House the winner.
  4. On May 19, a gas explosion rocked the town of Jeffersonville, Ind. destroying a house and killing a man and critically injuring his wife.
  5. Louisville Metro Council voted to pass the new budget on June 25, which saw many cuts to public services like police, fire, EMS, public pools and libraries.
  6. In early July, lightning struck a Jim Beam warehouse, putting it up in flames and sending tens of thousands of barrels of bourbon into the river.
  7. The search for missing Kentucky mother, Savannah Spurlock, ends on July 10 after investigators discover her body. A day later, David Sparks is arrested and charged with her murder.
  8. Police investigate a double-murder in late July after a woman was found dead in a car in Larue County. Another woman was found dismembered in a freezer in Jefferson County. Police found the man responsible dead, believed to have killed himself.
  9. A pipeline explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky on Aug. 1 destroys several mobile homes, killing one woman and injuring several more.
  10. Melinda Loveless, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of 12-year-old Shanda Sharer in Jefferson County, Indiana, in 1992 was released from prison on Sept. 5. She served more than 26 years.
  11. On Nov. 5, Andy Beshear defeats incumbent governor Matt Bevin to become the 63rd Governor of Kentucky.

