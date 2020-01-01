LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we wind down 2019 and look forward into 2020, WHAS11's Dennis Ting gives a list of the 11 biggest news stories in the Kentuckiana area in 2019.
- In later February and early March teachers in Kentucky took to Frankfort to protest during the legislative session, calling in sick and closing several school districts in the Commonwealth for days.
- On March 6, a sinkhole opened up at the Louisville Zoo, closing the zoo for more than a week.
- A stunning finish to the 145th Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security may have been the first to finish the race but the colt was disqualified for interference, leaving Country House the winner.
- On May 19, a gas explosion rocked the town of Jeffersonville, Ind. destroying a house and killing a man and critically injuring his wife.
- Louisville Metro Council voted to pass the new budget on June 25, which saw many cuts to public services like police, fire, EMS, public pools and libraries.
- In early July, lightning struck a Jim Beam warehouse, putting it up in flames and sending tens of thousands of barrels of bourbon into the river.
- The search for missing Kentucky mother, Savannah Spurlock, ends on July 10 after investigators discover her body. A day later, David Sparks is arrested and charged with her murder.
- Police investigate a double-murder in late July after a woman was found dead in a car in Larue County. Another woman was found dismembered in a freezer in Jefferson County. Police found the man responsible dead, believed to have killed himself.
- A pipeline explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky on Aug. 1 destroys several mobile homes, killing one woman and injuring several more.
- Melinda Loveless, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of 12-year-old Shanda Sharer in Jefferson County, Indiana, in 1992 was released from prison on Sept. 5. She served more than 26 years.
- On Nov. 5, Andy Beshear defeats incumbent governor Matt Bevin to become the 63rd Governor of Kentucky.
Now, the WHAS11 staff is on to 2020.
