Kentucky Congressman Yarmuth says American Rescue Plan funding has potential to transform Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Council is working to decide to spend millions from the American Rescue Plan, they hear from one of the men behind the legislation.

Congressman John Yarmuth testified to the Council Budget Committee on Tuesday.

Yarmuth is the chairman of the House Budget Committee and was a key part of creating the plan.

Louisville has more than $340 million to spend and the congressman advised council members to be bold.

“Our shared priorities will become clear as you continue your hearings and hear from the public in the weeks to come. But we know today, the funding from the American Rescue Plan has the potential to transform Louisville. Its legacy is up to all of us,” Yarmuth said.

The community will be able to share their ideas for the funding at three public hearings beginning Saturday.

July 17 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ShelbyHurst Campus, Founders Union Building - Meeting Room 201 9001 Shelbyville Road

July 19 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library 9725 Dixie Highway

July 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Broadway Church of Christ 3921 West Broadway

