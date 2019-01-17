WASHINGTON — Congressman John Yarmuth introduced two bills to Congress honoring the life and legacy of Louisville native Muhammad Ali on what would have been his 77th birthday.

The legislative package features the Muhammad Ali Legacy Act (H.R. 635), establishing a federal grant program to promote Ali's core values and build upon his humanitarian work by:

Preparing young leaders to contribute to global society through peace building, conflict resolution, violence prevention, character education, and education about world cultures, religions, and languages;

Providing a positive, productive path for young people to combat radicalism, terrorist networks, and organized crime;

Using technology to empower people around the world – including adults, young people, educators, and civic, community, religious, and corporate leaders – to discuss common interests and concerns, share information, and engage in cross-cultural learning; and

Creating a global gathering place, both online and in person, for negotiation and mediation.

“This legislation would help share Ali’s powerful story and message for change throughout our nation and across the globe," Yarmuth said. "Through his humanitarian work, the creation of The Ali Center, and the immense compassion he showed for all individuals throughout his life, he truly was the greatest.”

The bill authorizes $5 million a year for the grant program, which would be administered by the State Department and fund U.S. nonprofit organizations that work to promote these values.

Additionally, the legislative package includes the Muhammad Ali Commemorative Coin Act (H.R. 636) directing the U.S. Treasury to mint a limited number of commemorative coins in recognition of Ali’s legacy.

Revenue from the purchase of the coins will go to several institutions working to preserve and promote Ali's legacy, including the Muhammad Ali Center, the Muhammad Ali Institute for Peace and Justice at the University of Louisville, and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center (MAPC) and Movement Disorder Clinic.

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority Board also voted to rename the city’s airport, previously known as Standiford Field, to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Jan. 16.

