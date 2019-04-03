LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – What’s next for Passport Health Plan in Louisville?

After announcing it was postponing construction on its new headquarters on 18th and Broadway, Congressman John Yarmuth and Mayor Greg Fischer will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the health company’s future in Louisville.

The organization attempts to resolve a dispute with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services. They are seeking relief from a reduction in reimbursement rates that disproportionately affects Medicaid beneficiaries in Louisville, particularly in the West End, where most of their members reside.

Passport broke ground the four-story, 337,000-square foot facility last March and had hoped to start using it by early 2020.

It’s unclear when or if construction will resume.

The press conference is expected to get underway at 10 a.m. with Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and Simmons College President Kevin Cosby also on hand.