LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressman John Yarmuth announced he was donating his 2019 salary to 35 Louisville organizations.

Yarmuth has donated all congressional income to local charities every year since his first term in 2007. This year's salary was $174,000.

"While charity can never make up for government’s failure to meet its responsibilities, our community organizations have done so much to serve and enrich the lives of our friends and neighbors, leading the way in making Louisville a vibrant, warm, and wonderful place to call home," Yarmuth said.

The organizations listed include the Center for Women and Families, Metro United Way, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and Simmons College of Kentucky. All organizations are listed below:

Alley Cat Advocates

Bates Memorial Community Development Corporation

Berry Center

Bridgehaven Mental Health Services

CASA of the River Region

Center for Women and Families

Family & Children’s Place

Family Scholar House

First Tee of Louisville

Fund for the Arts

Gilda’s Club

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville

Harbor House of Louisville

Jefferson Community and Technical College

Jewish Community Louisville

Kentucky Humane Society

KET Fund for Excellence

KMAC Museum

Louisville Orchestra

Louisville Parks Foundation

Louisville Urban League

Louisville Zoo

Maryhurst

Metro United Way

Muhammad Ali Center

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky

Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing

Shawnee Golf Course

Simmons College of Kentucky

Speed Art Museum

StageOne

The Library Foundation

Wellspring

West End School

YouthBuild

Yarmuth filed to run for his eighth term in November 2019.

