LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressman John Yarmuth announced he was donating his 2019 salary to 35 Louisville organizations.
Yarmuth has donated all congressional income to local charities every year since his first term in 2007. This year's salary was $174,000.
"While charity can never make up for government’s failure to meet its responsibilities, our community organizations have done so much to serve and enrich the lives of our friends and neighbors, leading the way in making Louisville a vibrant, warm, and wonderful place to call home," Yarmuth said.
The organizations listed include the Center for Women and Families, Metro United Way, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and Simmons College of Kentucky. All organizations are listed below:
- Alley Cat Advocates
- Bates Memorial Community Development Corporation
- Berry Center
- Bridgehaven Mental Health Services
- CASA of the River Region
- Center for Women and Families
- Family & Children’s Place
- Family Scholar House
- First Tee of Louisville
- Fund for the Arts
- Gilda’s Club
- Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville
- Harbor House of Louisville
- Jefferson Community and Technical College
- Jewish Community Louisville
- Kentucky Humane Society
- KET Fund for Excellence
- KMAC Museum
- Louisville Orchestra
- Louisville Parks Foundation
- Louisville Urban League
- Louisville Zoo
- Maryhurst
- Metro United Way
- Muhammad Ali Center
- Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky
- Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing
- Shawnee Golf Course
- Simmons College of Kentucky
- Speed Art Museum
- StageOne
- The Library Foundation
- Wellspring
- West End School
- YouthBuild
Yarmuth filed to run for his eighth term in November 2019.
