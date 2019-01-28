LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Congressman John Yarmuth is calling the recent government shutdown inexcusable and pointless but is confident it won’t happen again.

Financial rating agency Standard and Poor says the longest shutdown in history has cost the country nearly $6 billion – more than the $5.7 billion President Trump wanted for the border wall.

Yarmuth said not only did the shutdown damage the economy, it damaged the lives of millions of people.

He says he believes there will be an agreement in the next three weeks to keep the government open.

“I think despite his braggadocio over the weekend, I don’t think the president wants to shut the government down. He understands the cost and if he can’t fly his plane to Mar-A-Lago, that’s going to be a real problem for him,” he said.

While Yarmuth remains confident, President Trump told the Wall Street Journal he think there’s less than a 50 percent chance a permanent deal will happen.