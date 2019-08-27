LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organizers are pushing for Congress to pay more attention to protecting the environment had a change of plans Tuesday.

They planned to put pressure on U.S. Representative John Yarmuth to sign their resolution to declare a climate emergency.

On Monday morning, they learned Yarmuth decided to co-sponsor the resolution.

They’re hoping Yarmuth’s support will change the minds of people who are on the fence about climate change.

“In essence, it says that we are facing an unprecedented crisis that we need to mobilize all the forces that we can at the national level to tackle the climate crisis and transition away from the fossil fuels we use today and to use this as an opportunity to create jobs to build out and create a renewable energy infrastructure," Alex Schull, a concerned citizen said.

Schull said there will be a global climate strike from Sept. 20 through Sept. 27.

To learn more about the movement that Congressman Yarmuth is newly co-sponsoring, visit ClimateEmergency.us.

