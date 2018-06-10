LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After the Senate voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Congressman John Yarmuth marked the moment as a “dark day”.

The congressman, who has represented Kentucky’s Third District since 2007, took to social media after that contentious vote.

“This will be remembered as a dark day in U.S. history. Today, the Republican Senate majority told survivors of sexual assault everywhere that their stories don’t matter, that the truth doesn’t matter.

They gave a deeply unpopular and blatantly dishonest partisan a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land, under a cloud of credible allegations, for the most political and ideological of reasons.

I believe that the American people will refuse to stand for this and the Republican Party will very soon regret their betrayal,” Yarmuth said via Twitter.

The final vote was 50-48.

