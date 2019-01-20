LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As day 30 nears of the shutdown, more than 800,000 federal workers are still going without a paycheck.

Nearly 1,700 of them are Census employees who work in Louisville.

Without a recent paycheck, many of those workers may be in need of food.

Saturday, the Dare to Care Food Bank announced they are offering federal workers and anyone else the community who need assistance to come by and get food.

Congressman John Yarmuth stopped by the food bank to share his concerns about the shutdown.

“The Congress does not write five billion-dollar blank checks, if they want five billion dollars for a wall, come to Congress, make their case and see if they can convince enough members of the House and Senate that it makes sense,” he said.

Many workers who are furloughed are being brought back to work without pay as the shutdown continues.