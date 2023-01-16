Louisville mother describes what happened the day her son was shot, killed

"He loved his family, he loved his sisters and brothers," she said, sitting in her Wyandotte neighborhood home Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Javarius Hendrix, 14, was in his own home Sunday when his mother Terese Hendrix tells WHAS11 he was shot and killed.

"He loved his family, he loved his sisters and brothers," she said, sitting in her Wyandotte neighborhood home Monday. "He was baby and now he's gone. I just want justice for my child."

Terese said she was downstairs Sunday, while Javarius was upstairs with his older brother and a boy she thought was a friend. She said she heard a loud bang and ran upstairs to see her son bleeding out.

Terese showed WHAS11 that room Monday. "This was my oldest son's room, where it happened," she said.

The room where one son lives, and another lost his life.

Unable to stop the bleeding, she kept her two sons and a boy she described as 11 or 12 years old in the house until the police came.

First responders pronounced Javarius dead, and Louisville Metro Police said all parties have been accounted for, without clarifying if an arrest had been made.

Javarius, a student at Minor Daniels Academy, had come into trouble and broken laws in the past - but his family says he didn't deserve this.

"I want my baby to have justice," she said. "And I promise you I'm going to get it."

His mother noted a juvenile detention center "would be a big help" in Louisville and could help address the youth violence in our city.

In the meantime, Terese is getting her youngest son ready for his funeral - finding the best Nike outfit she can find because she knows he loved the brand.

Friends and family will be wearing Nike as well when it's time to lay Javarius to rest.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.