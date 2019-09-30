LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville now has even more soccer fields to enjoy.

Mayor Fischer joined the Louisville Parks Foundation and heads of Lou City FC to celebrate the completion of three five-a-side soccer fields in Wyandotte Park.

These fields are the third project to be done in Louisville’s parks. Beechmont and William Harrison have also gotten new fields recently.

