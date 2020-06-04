LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Life doesn’t always go the way you planned.

Seventy-five years ago, Ernie Micka was on his way out when World War II broke out and giving up 5 years of his young adult life.

He traveled from South Africa to Sicily to England – then D-Day plus two.

Today, he’s safely more than 6-feet away from the curb, celebrating 102 years of life’s battles and this coronavirus pandemic is just another hurdle.

In semi-isolation but never alone, perched on a lawn chair and surrounded by life-sized candles, it was Ernie’s community who strapped in their boots and fought to make his day special.

“This is so important, it’s a part of our history of the 16 million men and women who served in WWII [there are] only about 300,000 left,” Jeff Thoke, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass said.

It was simple reminder that even though we are apart, we’re always together.

“It was wonderful, I have neighbors friends and the community and the fire engines police cars going around here I just don't deserve it truly I don't know why they do that but I appreciate it and I think it was wonderful,” Ernie said.

