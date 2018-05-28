LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Red, white and blue waves in the wind standing tall next to the names of our heroes.

“By their services on land, on sea, and in the air, they have made us their debtors. For the flag of our nation still flies over a land of free people.”

This Memorial Day, a crowd gathered at Cave Hill Cemetery to remember the lives lost sacrificing for our freedoms.

“Each one of us is the beneficiary of their sacrifice and we bare the weighted responsibility to show our gratitude and our respect,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said.

In that crowd, a man who knows the sacrifice all too well.

“It carries me back to some of the boys who were shot down. There are not many of them here anymore, but I remember every one of them when they went down,” John Treitz said.

Treitz was a P-47 fighter pilot in World War II. At 98 years old, he sat in the heat to remember his brothers who didn't make it home.

“Just remember that someone sacrificed for the freedom that everybody has now,” he said.

Mr. Treitz and his wife got married right before he left for WWII. They just recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last November.

