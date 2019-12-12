LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man and WWII Marine, missing in action for 76 years, will be returning home for burial this week.

Private First Class John Richard Bayens,20, was killed in 1943 during WWII in the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean. His remains were finally accounted for on September 23 of this year.

His remains will be brought back to Louisville on Dec. 13, he will be buried with full military honors on December 16.

For the past several years, scientists have been worked to identify several sets of remains which were discovered in 2015.

