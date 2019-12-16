LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family has been waiting decades for answers about their loved one, until Monday when they finally were able to attend the funeral of their war hero.

20-year-old John Richard Bayens gave the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed in 1943 during WWII in the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean. The Louisville marine was missing in action for the past 76 years.

"It's kind of a closure and an early Christmas present," nephew of Bayens, Jack Massey said. "I spent a lot of time with my grandfather and I always remembered he had a little box with a bunch of medals in it right next to his bed and he would always be showing those medals and talking about it."

But for the past 76 years his family thought he was buried at sea.

"He was one of 33 individuals that were buried side by side they were not recovered in 1946 when the majority of his fallen comrades were recovered from the island," Osteologust at History Flight, Jordan Snyder said.

Snyder was part of the team that recovered Bayen's remains in spring.

"In that battle there was 1100 marines and over half of them have not been identified so it was pretty much a surprise that they found [Bayens]," Massey said.

Hundreds joined Bayen's nephew, Jack Massey for the homecoming service this hero never had.

"People are asking are you sad and I'm like not really we're just excited that this is kind of a closure," Massey said. "A lot of people from the Bayens's side I've never met so we're all kind of getting together to celebrate his return."

It is the kind of closure History Flight wants to bring to every family that's waiting for answers.

"We're fulfilling our nation's promise so when one of our sons or daughters are lost abroad, we will bring you back home," Snyder said. "It really makes what we do worth what we do."

