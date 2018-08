LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentuckiana is saluting a hero lost.

Frank Weaver, a World War II veteran, has died at the age of 91.

Weaver was one of the Tuskegee Airmen, among the first black airmen in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He was a hangar chief and a B-25 engine mechanic.

Weaver was drafted at 18-year-old.

He is retired from General Electric and was a church deacon.

His funeral is set for Saturday.

