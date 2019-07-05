LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a big moment for wrestling fans here in Kentuckiana. WWE Smackdown Live is happening at KFC Yum Center Tuesday night. The show brings in big crowds all over the country, and this event looks to be no exception.

WHAS11 got to meet WWE Superstar Bayley during her pre-show workout at Cross Fit The Ville. She’s got more than a few titles to her name.

"Former Raw Women's Champion, Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Former NXT Women's Champion. I've done it all,” Bayley said.

She's seen no shortage of success with a dream that started as a kid.

"This is what I'm destined to do,” Bayley said. "I don't know what it was, but it was magic, and I fell in love with it."

Bayley started the sport more than a decade ago, getting picked up by WWE in 2012.

"It's what I've always watched on TV, so I'm like wow, somebody is sitting at home on the couch watching like I was and watching me the way I watched them, and it's a crazy feeling. Wrestling fans just have such a passion for WWE that energizes the whole building wherever you are. It's something really special, and I think real life superheroes is the best way to explain it because that's what we try to do. We want to inspire, motivate, and show people dreams come true,” Bayley said.

The job is anything but a 9 to 5.

"We are on the road 300 plus days a year, traveling five days a week,” Bayley said.

It challenges both the mind and body.

"You feel every emotion every day,” Bayley said. “Get to the gym, train, hang out with friends, find good coffee, eat food, find the best food, and go to the show.”

There's no doubt it's demanding but well worth all the work.

"I couldn't ask for any better life,” Bayley said.

What used to be a guy's game is turning into a women's world, according to Bayley.

"We've taken over. We were just the main event for WrestleMania. I'm very proud of the division right now, and I look forward to everything that we're going to do because I swear it's just getting started,” Bayley said.

It's a show she promises will not disappoint.

"We might sweat on you. We might give high fives. We might land on your seat with you. You just don't know what to expect,” Bayley said.

The show starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets run from $18-105.

