Wrong way crash on I-65 North leaves 2 seriously injured: LMPD

Police said a woman entered the interstate traveling southbound in northbound lanes, striking a car head-on around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on I-65 early Saturday.

Metro Police said a woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 133 when she struck car head-on around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the impact of the crash, police said the woman had to be rescued from her vehicle.

She and the male driver of the other vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police had shut down the area of the crash while the scene was cleared.

It’s unclear where the woman’s vehicle entered the interstate. Police are looking at weather and other factors for the possible causes for the crash.

This is the second wrong-way crash in 24 hours. Police are also investigating a crash that left two dead and another seriously injured on I-264 and Bells Lane Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

