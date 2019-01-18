LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the weather gets colder, some Kentucky residents may be concerned about how they are going to pay their heating bills.

The good news is, there are several local programs that can help low-income families with those costs.

Southwest Community Ministries and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid

Anthem Medicaid donated $15,000 to help low-income families stay warm through the coldest months. The donation will allow Southwest Community Ministries to help more than 50 households across southern Jefferson County.

Assistance is available to qualified households who meet established guidelines, including income eligibility. To apply for assistance, call 502-935-0310 x 242. You can get more information at SouthwestCommunityMinistries.org.

LIHEAP Crisis Program

The Crisis phase of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program runs through March 29. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families to help them pay their utility bills.

Jefferson County residents with an income at or below 130% of federal poverty guidelines are eligible for the program.

Residents who wish to apply must make an appointment by calling 502-991-8391 or by applying online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. The toll-free application service will be available 24/7.

For more required documentation, appointment locations, and more information on the program visit the LIHEAP website here.

LG&E WeCare Program

The WeCare Program was designed to create savings through weatherization and energy education to help income-eligible customers in need.

Participants in the program will receive a walk-through analysis from a business partner to ensure that there are no safety issues, as well as education on ways to save energy. Some participants may receive air sealing and attic insulation.

WeCare is open to LG&E and KU customers who meet eligibility requirements.

Learn more about WeCare here.