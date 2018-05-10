LOUISVILLE, KY (WHAS11) – For the 37th year, the Louisville Zoo is offering a way to make your Halloween celebration a little more “wild” with its “World’s Largest Halloween Party.” Kids are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes and journey through the zoo to trick-or-treat, interact with storybook characters, and learn about some of their favorite animals.

During the weekends of October 4-7, 11-14, 18-21, & 25-28, 2018 the Louisville Zoo will close early for daytime visitors, and from 5:00-8:30 PM will open for this special nighttime event. Guests will venture through the paths of the zoo, transformed into backdrops for dinosaurs, mermaids, superheroes and more.

Animal lovers out there should take note: while you will be among the animal exhibits as you trick-or-treat and explore, you should come prepared for many of the animals to be less active than you may have seen them during other zoo visits.

MORE: Zoo reflects on nearly 50 years in Louisville

“While you may catch a glimpse of a few party animals, many of our animal residents will not be on exhibit in the evenings so they can rest and follow their regular fall schedule,” said Kyle Shepherd, media relations coordinator for the Louisville Zoo. “There are no promises, but you are most likely to see maned wolves, jaguars, bongos, and rhinoceros.”

Residents near the Zoo should also note that Illinois, Russel, and Grenade roads will be closed on event days beginning at 4:00 PM, and parking will not be permitted on streets around the zoo.

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

►Contact reporter Rob Harris at rjharris@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@robharristv) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV