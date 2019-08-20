This year marks the 17th year of WorldFest – a festival offering international food, music, crafts, culture and education.

The event features more than 150 vendors including dozens of food vendors.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the event is a big showcase of what Louisville is about.

“We all know that we are a great welcoming city and a city that values people who come from all over the world and their families and fortunately they do that right here in our city,” he said.

The four-day festival starts Aug. 30 and continues through Sept. 1 on the Belvedere.

Admission is free.

The Mayor’s annual Hike, Bike and Paddle also takes place Labor Day.

For more information on WorldFest, click here.

