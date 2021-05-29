Oldham County dedicates statue to World War II veteran Dr. E. Bruce Heilman

The Oldham County History Center revealed photos of the new statue of Dr. E. Bruce Heilman on his Harley Davidson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new statue in Oldham County honors a World War II veteran and his love for motorcycles.

The Oldham County History Center revealed photos of the new statue of Dr. E. Bruce Heilman on his Harley Davidson.

Heilman, an Oldham County native, served in the Pacific Theatre with the Marine Corps in World War II.

After the service, he went onto Campbellsville College and Vanderbilt University and then took leadership roles at the University or Richmond until his passing in 2019.

His love for motorcycles led him to travel to 49 states, even making it to Alaska in 2015.

