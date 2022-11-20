Community holds 'World Day of Remembrance' for Louisville road traffic victims

“A just community looks like one where people can freely navigate their way to work, school or a park like Iroquois without fear of threat of life or injury. Thanks to everyone here today for helping in the remembrance and working toward that reality,” Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, said.



World Day of Remembrance is an international event, started in 1995, that sees communities across the world organize events to demand change to prevent tragedies from happening in the future. It takes place every 3rd Sunday in November.