Community holds 'World Day of Remembrance' for Louisville road traffic victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marked World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.
Louisville families of crash victims and road safety advocates gathered at Sunnyhill Pavillion in Iroquois Park.
Those in attendance said this year’s remembrance day takes on extra urgency as the number of people killed in traffic crashes are rising at an alarming rate.
“A just community looks like one where people can freely navigate their way to work, school or a park like Iroquois without fear of threat of life or injury. Thanks to everyone here today for helping in the remembrance and working toward that reality,” Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, said.
World Day of Remembrance is an international event, started in 1995, that sees communities across the world organize events to demand change to prevent tragedies from happening in the future. It takes place every 3rd Sunday in November.
The day also pays tribute to emergency crews, police and medical professionals who deal with the traumatic effects of road crashes daily.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED VIDEO